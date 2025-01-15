The Take: What is fuelling South Korea’s political drama?

South Korean authorities make a second attempt to detain President Yoon over last month’s brief martial law declaration.

Impeachment proceedings against suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are in full swing. Authorities have made a second attempt to detain him over his brief martial law declaration, but he remains holed up in his fortified residence, backed by supporters waving US flags and “Stop the Steal” banners. So, what lies ahead for South Korea?

In this episode:

Se-Woong Koo, managing editor of Korea Exposé

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Hagir Saleh and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

