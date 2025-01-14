The Take: What’s next for Lebanon?

As the balance of power shifts in Lebanon, what does it spell for the future?

Lebanon has elected a president and a new prime minister after two years of deadlock. But who are Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam, and what’s next for Lebanon?

In this episode:

Nader Durgham (@NaderDurgham), journalist, Middle East Eye

