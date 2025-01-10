The Take: Why is Los Angeles on fire?

Wildfires are blazing through the greater Los Angeles area as tens of thousands are forced to evacuate.

The fires burning through Los Angeles now are already the worst in the history of California, a state known for its wildfires. Thousands have lost their homes, and nearly 180,000 have been forced to evacuate. What is it like to be in the city on fire?

In this episode:

Manuel Rapalo (@Manuel_Rapalo), Journalist, Los Angeles

Mona Holmes (@monaeats), Reporter, Eater LA

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li and Tamara Khandaker with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube