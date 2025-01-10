Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why is Los Angeles on fire?

Wildfires are blazing through the greater Los Angeles area as tens of thousands are forced to evacuate.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, US, January 8, 2025 [Ringo Chiu/Reuters]
Published On 10 Jan 2025

The fires burning through Los Angeles now are already the worst in the history of California, a state known for its wildfires. Thousands have lost their homes, and nearly 180,000 have been forced to evacuate. What is it like to be in the city on fire?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li and Tamara Khandaker with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, and our host, Malika Bilal.  

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

Source: Al Jazeera

