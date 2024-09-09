The Take: How the Houthis showed up for Palestine – and failed Yemenis

The Houthis have wreaked havoc in the Red Sea to support Palestinians, but they couldn’t get Yemen back on its feet.

After nine years of conflict, 18 million Yemenis need aid as the country grapples with human rights violations and economic instability. Now, the Houthis’ Red Sea attacks in support of Palestinians have brought Yemen back into focus. But with no peace deal in sight, can the country recover from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises?

