The Take: Is the UK’s arms suspension on Israel a meaningful shift?

The UK suspended some arms exports to Israel, but critics say it’s not enough. Is this a real policy shift or just for show?

The UK is suspending 30 of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, citing a “clear risk” of violating international law. However, campaigners say it is not enough. With massive protests and resignations over Gaza, does this signal a real shift in UK-Israel relations, or is it just a token gesture?

In this episode:

Nick Dearden (@nickdearden75), Director of Global Justice UK

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Amy Walters, and Tamara Khandaker, with Shraddha Joshi, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, Phillip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube