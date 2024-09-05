The Take: What’s behind the massive protests in Israel?

After the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six captives, massive protests broke out across Israel.

A general strike and massive protests took place in Tel Aviv after the bodies of six Israeli captives were found in a Gaza tunnel by Israeli forces. Huge numbers of protesters are calling for Netanyahu to sign a deal to return the remaining captives. What do these protests signify about the growing calls and pressure for a ceasefire agreement in Israel?

In this episode:

Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_), Israeli Journalist, +972 Magazine

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Khaled Soltan, and Ashish Malhotra with Duha Mosaad, Shraddha Joshi, Hagir Saleh, Phillip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, Tamara Khandaker, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

