The Take: Reels of revolution – capturing Algeria’s fight for liberation

A Yugoslavian cameraman in Algeria is filming colonialism away one reel at a time.

Never-before-seen footage. A trove of long-forgotten 35mm reels. An archive of the Algerian Independence War. It’s all the work of Yugoslavian Stevan Labudović, the cameraman for Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito. The work was part of a war effort to counter French propaganda, a gesture of solidarity in the fight against colonialism.

