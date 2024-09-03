The Take: Venezuela unrest – Can Nicolas Maduro hold on to power?

Venezuela faces frequent blackouts, which President Maduro, locked in a post-election dispute, blames on the opposition.

Despite fraud claims and international condemnation, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro remains defiant, a month after a disputed election. He has ramped up repression, arresting thousands, including journalists and activists. Will Maduro withstand the wave of opposition, or will this be a moment of change?

