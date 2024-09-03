Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Venezuela unrest – Can Nicolas Maduro hold on to power?

Venezuela faces frequent blackouts, which President Maduro, locked in a post-election dispute, blames on the opposition.

A man holds a banner depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a demonstration in support of Venezuela's opposition coalition that continues to push for recognition of what it says is its resounding victory in last month's presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 17, 2024 [Matias Baglietto/Reuters]
Published On 3 Sep 2024

Despite fraud claims and international condemnation, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro remains defiant, a month after a disputed election. He has ramped up repression, arresting thousands, including journalists and activists. Will Maduro withstand the wave of opposition, or will this be a moment of change?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Khaled Soltan, with Duha Mosaad, Shraddha Joshi, Hagir Saleh, Philip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, and our host, Malika Bilal. 

Special thanks to Dana Ballout, Angelique Molina and Yousef Abdel Nabi. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement