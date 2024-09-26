The Take: How Trump and Vance fuelled a firestorm against Haitian migrants

Falsely accused of eating pets by Donald Trump and JD Vance, migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are now living in a climate of fear – including many Haitians. With more than 30 bomb threats targeting schools and government buildings, how are the migrants, who arrived seeking work and safety, dealing with the growing tensions?

Anar Virji (@anarvirji), Al Jazeera journalist

Sophia Pierrelus, community organiser and consultant

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Tamara Khandaker and Sonia Bhagat, with Phillip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg, Duha Mosaad, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

