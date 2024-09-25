The Take: The children abandoned by South Korea’s adoption policy

The story of Simon, a bi-racial South Korean adoptee, reveals the hidden history behind South Korea’s adoption system.

The world’s largest diaspora of international adoptees comes from South Korea. Among them are mixed-race children who were forcibly sent for adoption due to the country’s racist laws. One Black adoptee’s search for a home reflects hard truths about the past of hundreds of thousands of international adoptees.

