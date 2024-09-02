The Take: Lessons from the student anti-apartheid movement

How a campus boycott movement helped toppled apartheid and the lessons it holds for today.

A powerful campus protest and boycott movement in the US played a crucial role in helping to bring down apartheid in South Africa. Today, many US student activists are heading back to school, ready to continue the fight to end what they refer to as Israeli apartheid and genocide. What lessons do the veterans of South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement see echoing today?

In this episode:

Erin Lawson, Student Activist

Pearl Robinson, Professor of Political Science at Tufts University

Bill Minter, Editor of AfricaFocus Bulletin

Thula Simpson, Associate Professor of History at the University of Pretoria

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, with Ashish Malhotra, Shraddha Joshi, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, and Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Khaled Soltan, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Shraddha Joshi, Sonia Bhagat, and Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube