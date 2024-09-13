The Take: What the crater in al-Mawasi means for Israel’s war on Gaza

Israel bombed al-Mawasi, leaving a crater and killing at least 19. With no safe zones left, where do Palestinians go?

At least 19 Palestinians have been killed by an Israeli attack in the crowded al-Mawasi “humanitarian zone”. The area had been designated a safe area by the Israeli military. The attack left craters that were about 9 metres deep (30ft) and 15 metres (50ft) wide, leading many to believe US-made 2,000-pound bombs were used. What are the fates of the Palestinians with nowhere left to go after this attack?

In this episode:

Nils Adler (@nilsadler1), Al Jazeera Journalist

Please tell us what you think about our shows. Fill out our survey here. It only takes a few minutes, and it’s anonymous.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Ashish Malhotra with Hagir Saleh, Shraddha Joshi, Duha Mosaad, Hisham Abu Salah and our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube