The Take: Inside the epicentre of the mpox emergency in the DRC

Mpox cases are surging in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But there are still not enough vaccines.

Doctors and health officials are struggling to manage a recent surge in mpox cases, previously known as monkeypox, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Vaccine shipments have arrived but they fall far short of the 3 million doses needed. Is the world responding quickly enough to prevent another global health crisis?

