The Take: How far will the UK riots go?

Police arrest hundreds as chaos fuelled by hate and misinformation grips the UK in the aftermath of Southport stabbing.

After three young girls were fatally stabbed in the English town of Southport, false rumours led to protests and violence across the UK. Far-right rioters chanted xenophobic slogans, while others rallied against fascism and supported refugees. What can stop the unrest?

