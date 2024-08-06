Podcast, The Take
The Take: Inside Bangladesh’s political earthquake

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled to India and resigned after a deadly month of protests.

People wave Bangladeshi flags on top of the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's residence, as they celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024 [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Published On 6 Aug 2024

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled to India. This happened after a month of student-led protests calling for her resignation. Nearly 300 people have died as a result of security forces trying to quell the protests. What will this mean for Bangladesh?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li, with Duha Mossad, Veronique Eshaya and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

