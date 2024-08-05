At Israel’s ‘Guantanamo Bay’, protesters defend soldiers accused of abuse

Before the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, headlines in Israel were dominated by protests at the Sde Teiman detention centre. Nine soldiers were arrested, suspected of abusing a Palestinian detainee. Far-right protesters, including members of the Knesset, stormed the facility’s gate in support of the soldiers and clashed with police. As Sde Teiman’s notoriety continues to grow, what does it reveal about Israel’s treatment of Palestinian prisoners?

