At Israel’s ‘Guantanamo Bay’, protesters defend soldiers accused of abuse

Far-right protesters have supported Israeli soldiers suspected of abusing a Palestinian detainee.

Right-wing protesters wave Israeli flags outside Sde Teiman detention facility after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba in southern Israel, July 29, 2024 [Jill Gralow/Reuters]
Published On 5 Aug 2024

Before the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, headlines in Israel were dominated by protests at the Sde Teiman detention centre. Nine soldiers were arrested, suspected of abusing a Palestinian detainee. Far-right protesters, including members of the Knesset, stormed the facility’s gate in support of the soldiers and clashed with police. As Sde Teiman’s notoriety continues to grow, what does it reveal about Israel’s treatment of Palestinian prisoners?

