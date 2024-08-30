The Take: Beyond Gaza – Israel’s military escalation in the West Bank

Israeli soldiers are conducting a major assault in the occupied West Bank, targeting Jenin, Tulkarem and Far’a camp.

Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank is the largest of its kind since 2002. It marks a significant escalation from the increased military assaults and settler violence that have already been seen since October 7. Why is this happening now?

