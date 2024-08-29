Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why was Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France?

Is the arrest of Pavel Durov an attack on free speech?

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on February 23, 2016 [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Published On 29 Aug 2024

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was detained in France for complicity in criminal activity. Some, including the Russian government, have called it an attack on free speech. What’s behind the uproar, and what’s at stake?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Amy Walters, and Sonia Bhagat, with Duha Mossad, Shraddha Joshi, Veronique Eshaya, Hagir Saleh, and our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. 

It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

