The Take: At Birzeit University, the fight for education under occupation

In the occupied West Bank, more than 141 Palestinian university students were arrested between October 2023 and May 2024, often without clear charges.

Palestinian university students in the occupied West Bank live under the constant threat of arrest by the Israeli military, often without trial or charges. At Birzeit University, a centre of Palestinian intellectual life, a staff member who documents those arrests explains the challenges that the best and brightest Palestinian students often face and the obstacles they create for their futures.

Sundos Hammad, coordinator of the Right to Education Campaign at Birzeit University

This episode was produced by Veronique Eshaya, Sarí el-Khalili and Sonia Bhagat, with Shraddha Joshi, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh and our host Natasha del Toro, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Veronique Eshaya is a student in the Investigative Reporting Program at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

