The Take: Will Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine shift the war’s momentum?

As Ukraine pushes into Russian territory, Russia has answered with a large-scale attack targeting key infrastructure across Ukraine. With intense fighting in Russia’s Belgorod and rapid advances in Donetsk, both sides are raising the stakes. What implications will the surprise offensive ultimately have on the future of the conflict?

Alex Gatopoulos, defence editor, Al Jazeera English

