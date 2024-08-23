The Take: The contrasts of the DNC

Hope met dissent at the 2024 DNC, from the electric atmosphere inside the Democrats’ convention to the frustrated dissent of those fighting to convince the party to change course on unwavering support for Israel. From Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s supporters, to protesters and “uncommitted” delegates, we’re bringing you voices from the party often referred to as the Big Tent.

In this episode:

LaToya Greenwood (@greenwoodrep), Former Member, Illinois House of Representatives

Kathleen Purdy, Ohio Delegate, Democratic National Convention

Henry Cline, Nebraska Delegate, Democratic National Convention

Alex Melendrez (@ACMelendrez), California Delegate, Democratic National Convention

Abbas Alawieh (@AZAlawieh), Uncommitted Delegate, Democratic National Convention

Maya Berry (@iMayaBerry), Executive Director, Arab American Institute

Lexis Zeidan (@lexisdenazeidan), Co-Chair, Uncommitted National Movement

Jenin Alharithi (@amp_chicago), Coordinator, American Muslims for Palestine, Chicago Chapter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, and Sonia Bhagat, with Tamara Khandaker, Veronique Eshaya, Shraddha Joshi, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

