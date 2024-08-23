The Take: The contrasts of the DNC
DNC 2024: Excitement inside, frustration outside – Can Democrats unite to challenge Trump?
Hope met dissent at the 2024 DNC, from the electric atmosphere inside the Democrats’ convention to the frustrated dissent of those fighting to convince the party to change course on unwavering support for Israel. From Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s supporters, to protesters and “uncommitted” delegates, we’re bringing you voices from the party often referred to as the Big Tent.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: Why a Gaza ‘ceasefire’ is not enough at Chicago’s DNC
The Take: Inside Brazil’s abortion culture wars
The Take: In Chicago, will the 1968 DNC be a prologue for 2024?
In this episode:
- LaToya Greenwood (@greenwoodrep), Former Member, Illinois House of Representatives
- Kathleen Purdy, Ohio Delegate, Democratic National Convention
- Henry Cline, Nebraska Delegate, Democratic National Convention
- Alex Melendrez (@ACMelendrez), California Delegate, Democratic National Convention
- Abbas Alawieh (@AZAlawieh), Uncommitted Delegate, Democratic National Convention
- Maya Berry (@iMayaBerry), Executive Director, Arab American Institute
- Lexis Zeidan (@lexisdenazeidan), Co-Chair, Uncommitted National Movement
- Jenin Alharithi (@amp_chicago), Coordinator, American Muslims for Palestine, Chicago Chapter
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, and Sonia Bhagat, with Tamara Khandaker, Veronique Eshaya, Shraddha Joshi, and our host, Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube