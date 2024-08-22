The Take: How the murder of a doctor reignited India’s rage against rape

The rape and murder of Kolkata doctor prompts outrage and reveals how little protection women have in the workplace.

The brutal killing of a Kolkata doctor has led to nationwide fury, exposing India’s struggle with violence against women. With questions around the handling of the investigation and allegations of a coverup, what has the case revealed about India’s justice system and its ability to protect women in the workplace?

