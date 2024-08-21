The Take: Why a Gaza ‘ceasefire’ is not enough at Chicago’s DNC

The war on Gaza has killed 41,000 people. The US and allies seek a ceasefire amid regional tensions but doubts remain.

The United States is pushing for a “decisive moment” for ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, as demands for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza are loud and clear outside the US Democratic National Convention. But as the blame game continues over the war, dragging closer to its 11th month and with tens of thousands of Palestinians killed, will Washington exert enough influence on Israel to secure a lasting ceasefire?

In this episode:

Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), senior producer at Al Jazeera

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, with Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Shraddha Joshi and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube