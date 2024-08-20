The Take: Inside Brazil’s abortion culture wars

Brazilian feminists are pushing to loosen restrictions on ending pregnancy. But will abortion be criminalised further?

Abortion could be punished more harshly than rape in Brazil if a proposed bill passes. The bill sparked protests and brought attention to feminists’ ongoing fight to loosen Brazil’s existing abortion legislation, which has remained unchanged for almost a century.

