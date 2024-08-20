The Take: Inside Brazil’s abortion culture wars
Brazilian feminists are pushing to loosen restrictions on ending pregnancy. But will abortion be criminalised further?
Abortion could be punished more harshly than rape in Brazil if a proposed bill passes. The bill sparked protests and brought attention to feminists’ ongoing fight to loosen Brazil’s existing abortion legislation, which has remained unchanged for almost a century.
In this episode:
- Luna Borges (@lunaborgess), researcher and lawyer
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Veronique Eshaya, with Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
