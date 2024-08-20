Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Inside Brazil’s abortion culture wars

Brazilian feminists are pushing to loosen restrictions on ending pregnancy. But will abortion be criminalised further?

Anti-abortion campaigners pray as women protest against bill 1904/2024 which would equate abortions carried out in Brazil after 22 weeks of pregnancy with murder, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 27, 2024 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Published On 20 Aug 2024

Abortion could be punished more harshly than rape in Brazil if a proposed bill passes. The bill sparked protests and brought attention to feminists’ ongoing fight to loosen Brazil’s existing abortion legislation, which has remained unchanged for almost a century.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Veronique Eshaya, with Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera