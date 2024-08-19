Podcast, The Take
The Take: In Chicago, will the 1968 DNC be a prologue for 2024?

A look back at a historic convention and how it compares to this year’s DNC in Chicago

Police reroute demonstrators as they try to clear Grant Park during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 28, 1968. [AP Photo]
Published On 19 Aug 2024

Massive antiwar protests, an assassination attempt, an incumbent US president standing down for re-election – all ahead of a Democratic National Convention set in Chicago. The headlines from the past few months have struck more than a few chords with those who remember the chaos and violence of the Democrats’ 1968 convention. As this year’s DNC begins, what can we learn from one of the most tumultuous political conventions the US has ever seen?

In this episode:

  • Garrison Hayes (@garrison_hayes), Journalist
  • Howie Emmer, Activist during the 1968 DNC
  • Gerard ibn Earl Bilal, Multimedia producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Ashish Malhotra with Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, Shraddha Joshi, and our host Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Shraddha Joshi, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker, and Veronique Eshaya. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

