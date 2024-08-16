The Take: War at the doorstep – Everyday life in southern Lebanon

Living with the constant threat of war has deeply influenced both the region and its people.

Farmers forced to leave their fields, children out of school, and white phosphorus devastating lives – all this hangs over life in southern Lebanon, where the ongoing threat of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah has been a constant presence for decades. How do residents continue to cope with these challenges?

In this episode:

Sara Salman (@sara_salman), AJ+ Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Ashish Malhotra, and Sonia Bhagat, with Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

