The Take: Can a Nobel laureate lead Bangladesh into a new era?

How is Bangladesh’s interim government doing after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had fled?

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, stands at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, France, on August 7, 2024 [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
Published On 15 Aug 2024

There is cautious optimism as Bangladesh grapples with the aftermath of its student-led protests. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now leads a hopeful interim government tasked with securing elections. Will Bangladesh achieve true stability, or will a tumultuous political saga enter a new phase?

In this episode:

  • Tanvir Chowdhury (@tanvirbengal), Al Jazeera Bangladesh Correspondent/Producer.

