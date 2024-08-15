The Take: Can a Nobel laureate lead Bangladesh into a new era?

How is Bangladesh’s interim government doing after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had fled?

There is cautious optimism as Bangladesh grapples with the aftermath of its student-led protests. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now leads a hopeful interim government tasked with securing elections. Will Bangladesh achieve true stability, or will a tumultuous political saga enter a new phase?

Tanvir Chowdhury, Al Jazeera Bangladesh Correspondent/Producer.

