The Take: Ralph Nader’s take on the US 2024 election

A conversation with the four-time US presidential candidate on this year’s election

Arguably the most famous third-party candidate in United States election history, Ralph Nader ran for president four times. He tells us why a third-party candidate is so crucial and provides some insight into this year’s race.

In this episode:

Ralph Nader (@RalphNader), former US presidential candidate

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili and Ashish Malhotra, with Amy Walters, Khaled Soltan, Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, Shraddha Joshi and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube