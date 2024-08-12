Podcast, The Take
The Take: Who is Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s new political leader?

After Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, how will Yahya Sinwar serve as his replacement?

Hamas
Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 12 Aug 2024

Is Gaza heading in a new direction? Who is Yahya Sinwar, the newly appointed political leader of Hamas, and what could his steadfast commitment to resistance mean for Gaza?

In this episode: 

  • Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) – Senior producer at AJ+

