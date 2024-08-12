The Take: Who is Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s new political leader?

After Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, how will Yahya Sinwar serve as his replacement?

Is Gaza heading in a new direction? Who is Yahya Sinwar, the newly appointed political leader of Hamas, and what could his steadfast commitment to resistance mean for Gaza?

In this episode:

Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) – Senior producer at AJ+

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Chloe K. Li with Duha Mossad, Veronique Eshaya, Amy Walters, and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan and Veronique Eshaya.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube