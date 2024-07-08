The Take: After anti-Syrian riots in Turkey, what’s next?

After a wave of anti-Syrian violence in Turkey, how are Syrians in Turkey faring?

A wave of anti-Syrian violence in Turkey has led to unprecedented protests and attacks on Turkish military bases in northwestern Syria. At the same time, Turkey is seeking to normalise relations with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. What does all this mean for millions of Syrians in Turkey?

In this episode:

Sinem Köseoğlu (@sinemkoseoglu), Al Jazeera’s Turkey correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K Li, and Sonia Bhagat with Amy Walters, Duha Mossad, Veronique Ishaya, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, David Enders and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take’s production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat and Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube