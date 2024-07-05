The Take: Why is tourism a problem in Barcelona?

A mass demonstration seeks to claim back Barcelona for its residents.

Locals are fighting to reclaim their city from tourism in a mass demonstration in Barcelona on July 6. The tourism boom has impacted local life, housing and culture, pushing the city to the brink.

Carme Arcarazo (@carmearcarazo) – Speaker of Catalonia’s tenant union and housing researcher at La Hidra

