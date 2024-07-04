The Take: Why is the UK voting for the left as Europe moves to the right?

Voters in the UK are expected to elect the Labour Party for the first time in 14 years.

The Keir Starmer-led Labour Party appears set to win its first UK election in 14 years. But can it capitalise on its gains once it takes the reins?

