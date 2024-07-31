The Take: Why Bangladeshi students say protests aren’t over

After deadly protests, Bangladesh faced days of internet shutdown. What happened during that time?

As internet connections gradually return in Bangladesh after deadly protests prompted a shutdown, we hear what students experienced and why they say the protests are not over.

In this episode:

Student protesters, Nazifa Zahnat, Prapti Taposhi and Tasneem

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Amy Walters, and Sonia Bhagat, with Duha Musaad, Veronique Eshaya, Manahil Naveed and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube