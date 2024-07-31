The Take: Who was Ismail Haniyeh?

After the political chief of Hamas is assassinated in Iran, what will it mean for the region and the world?

The assassination of the chief political leader of Hamas in Tehran follows an escalation of violence across the Middle East, including incidents in Israel, Lebanon and Iraq. Who was Ismail Haniyeh and what will his killing mean for the region?

In this episode:

Imran Khan (@ajimran), Al Jazeera English senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, and Duha Mosaad, with Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube