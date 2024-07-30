The Take: The aftermath of Venezuela’s contested election results

Protests break out as President Nicolas Maduro is declared the winner of a disputed election.

Venezuelans cast their votes on Sunday but the presidential election has been clouded by reports of irregularities, including fraud and voter intimidation. While the National Electoral Council has declared current President Nicolas Maduro the winner, the opposition party continues to claim that their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, has won.

In this episode:

Ana Vanessa Herrero (@AnaVHerrero), reporter at Washington Post

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li, with Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube