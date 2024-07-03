The Take: How a notorious US prison still haunts Afghanistan

Bagram Prison was a site of torture during the US war in Afghanistan that continues to haunt former detainees

Thousands of people were imprisoned for years without charge or trial by the United States during its so-called “war on terror”. Moazzam Begg was one of them. For the first time since he was detained more than 20 years ago, Begg returns with Al Jazeera to the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, where he witnessed terrible abuses that continue to haunt him.

In this episode:

Moazzam Begg (@Moazzam_Begg), former Bagram and Guantanamo detainee

Watch the full film ‘Echoes of Bagram’ by Al Jazeera Witness, here.

