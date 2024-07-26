Podcast, The Take
The Take: Joy and politics collide at the Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics face challenges: Calls for Israel ban, French hijab ban, and migrant issues cloud global event.

Australia's athletes take part in a beach volleyball training session at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris, on July 24, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
Published On 26 Jul 2024

As Paris kicks off the 2024 Summer Olympics, global conflicts and homegrown controversies threaten to cast a shadow over the events. How will this impact the players and the games?

In this episode: 

  • Natacha Butler (@natachabut), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, and Sonia Bhagat, with Amy Walters, Veronique Eshaya, Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is the Take’s Executive Producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

