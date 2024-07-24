Podcast, The Take
The Take: After Israel’s strike in Yemen, what’s next for the region?

A day after a Houthi attack on Tel Aviv, Israeli air raids on a key Yemeni port city leave heavy flames and black smoke in the sky.

Flames and smoke rise from the site of Israeli air strikes at the port of Hodeidah, Yemen July 21, 2024 [Stringer/Reuters]
Published On 24 Jul 2024

Israel launched its first strike on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, a day after a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv. As the conflict widens, what will this mean for Israel and the region?

In this episode: 

  • Zoran Kusovac (@zkusovac), Security analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Ashish Malhotra, with Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Kevin Hirten in for Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Source: Al Jazeera