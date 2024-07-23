Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why are Bangladesh students protesting?

Bangladesh student protests against quotas for government jobs have escalated into the country’s worst unrest in years

Students and job seekers shout slogans as they protest to ban quotas for government jobs at Shahbagh Square in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 3, 2024 [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Published On 23 Jul 2024

School’s out in Bangladesh and students are up in arms against government job quotas. In response, there has been a deadly crackdown in which authorities shut down all public universities and cut mobile phone services. Are students in Bangladesh losing faith in their country’s promise of independence and democracy?

In this episode: 

