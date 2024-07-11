The Take: Israel’s backdoor annexation of the occupied West Bank

Can Israel get away with the biggest land grab in 30 years in the West Bank and a secret annexation plan?

As Israel approves the largest seizure of Palestinian land in more than 30 years, a leaked tape has revealed Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s covert strategy to annex the West Bank. Will the plan succeed?

In this episode:

Nida Ibrahim (@nida_journo), Al Jazeera correspondent

Hagit Ofran (@hagitofran), Co-director of Settlement Watch Project at Peace Now

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Marcos Bartolomé, and Ashish Malhotra, with Veronique Eshaya, Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

