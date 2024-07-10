Podcast, The Take
The Take: Project 2025 – a blueprint for a conservative takeover

The details behind a 900-page Project 2025 proposal for a possible second Trump presidency.

Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair, on August 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. A constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank [Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo]
Published On 10 Jul 2024

What would a second Trump presidency look like? One possible vision is laid out in Project 2025, a plan by the Heritage Foundation that is ringing alarm bells with celebrities, activists and the Biden administration. It aims to transform the federal government. What vision does it lay out for the future of US democracy?

In this episode: 

  • Reed Galen (@reedgalen), Co-founder of The Lincoln Project

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, and Ashish Malhotra, with Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer this week is Joe Plourde. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera