The Take: The art of the debate – What the Biden-Trump face-off was missing

After chaotic Biden-Trump debate, we hear from students about why school debate programmes are important to democracy.

The first US presidential debate of 2024 left many watchers wondering about the state of debate and democracy in the United States. We hear debating lessons from students who still believe the skill is essential to keeping democracy alive.

In this episode:

KM DiColandrea (@dico_nyc) – Founder and executive director of the Brooklyn Debate League

Jonathan Conyers (@iamjonconyers) – Debate coach and former student debater

Student Debaters: Gabrielle Lewis, Madison Wheeler, Karl McGhie, and Long Jiang

