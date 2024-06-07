Podcast, The Take
The Take: What is the role of traditional healers in South Africa?

In South Africa, traditional healers outnumber psychologists. So, what does that mean for mental health?

Traditional healer Philisiwe Zulu checks a patient suffering from an eye ailment near St Lucia in South Africa's KwaZulu Natal province, May 24, 2007. Zulu is one of a group of sangomas [traditional healers] trained to assist primary healthcare workers [Rogan Ward/Reuters]
Published On 7 Jun 2024

Seeking traditional healers in South Africa has grown as a popular method for dealing with mental health issues. They have come a long way – from being criminalised to being preferred by many today over psychologists. An Al Jazeera reporter discovers and experiences the methods of traditional healers and what it means for mental health.

In this episode: 

  • Drew Ambrose (@drewambrose), Presenter and series producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan. With Sarí el-Khalili, and me Kevin Hirten in for Malika Bilal. It was edited by Amy Walters. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

