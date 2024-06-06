The Take: Paraquat is linked to Parkinson’s. Why hasn’t the US banned it?

Thousands of Americans are suing Syngenta over Paraquat, a pesticide linked to Parkinson’s – a link the company denies.

How did a chemical company keep a popular pesticide on the market despite mounting research showing a link to Parkinson’s disease? Syngenta denies the link, but the weedkiller Paraquat is banned in more than 50 countries. Now, thousands of Americans are suing Syngenta, the maker of Paraquat.

In this episode:

Jeremy Raff (JeremyRaff), Producer of the Fault Lines film, The Pesticide Playbook

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, with Catherine Nouhan and our host Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tabish Talib, Tamara Khandaker, and Zaina Badr.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube