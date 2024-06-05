The Take: As famine looms in Sudan, the people fill gap left by the world

Famine is looming in Sudan more than a year after the war started. With limited aid, Sudanese try to fill the gap.

In Sudan, if nothing changes, it is projected that 2.5 million people could die by September. Yet the international community has funded less than 15 percent of the aid needed. Aid that does arrive may be blocked or looted. So, what are the Sudanese doing to fill the gap?

In this episode:

Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Mohanad El Balal (@mohanadelbalal), Founder, Khartoum Kitchen

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K Li and Sonia Bhagat with Duha Mossad and Sarí el-Khalili and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube