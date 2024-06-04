The Take: Can Trump become president with a criminal conviction?

Former US president Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York trial.

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts by a New York court, making him the first former US president ever convicted of criminal charges. But polls have shown most Republican votes will not be swayed by the prospect of electing a convicted felon to the country’s highest office. So, can he make it to the White House?

In this episode:

Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Sarí el-Khalili, with Duha Mosaad, Tamara Khandaker and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube