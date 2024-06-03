Podcast, The Take
The Take: A coup attempt’s aftermath in the DR Congo

The attackers were led by Christian Malanga, a politician and former military officer based in the US.

A member of the South African National Defence Force, part of the Southern African Development Community military mission for eastern Congo, waits for the ceremony to repatriate the two bodies of South African soldiers killed in the ongoing war between M23 rebels and the Congolese army in Goma, North Kivu province of the DRC, on February 20, 2024 [Arlette Bashizi/Reuters]
Published On 3 Jun 2024

It was easily thwarted, but Christian Malanga’s amateurish coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to overthrow the government made it as far as President Felix Tshisekedi’s official residence. How are the government and Congolese citizens making sense of the aftermath?

In this episode: 

  • Shola Lawal (@Shollytupe), Independent journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, with Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Sonia Bhagat, Manahil Naveed, Duha Mosaad, and our host Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

