The Take: How is Argentina faring under Javier Milei?

Argentina’s lower house votes on Javier Milei’s package of economic reforms. How will this affect ordinary Argentinians?

Argentina’s lower legislative house is set to approve President Javier Milei’s package of economic reforms. Despite signs of economic improvement on the macro level, the consequences of Milei’s spending cuts for the average person have been profound. How have everyday Argentinians been faring under Javier Milei?

In this episode:

Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, and Sonia Bhagat with Amy Walters, Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube