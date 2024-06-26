The Take: What triggered the protests in Kenya?

Kenyan demonstrators continue to protest the new tax bill – but things turn deadly after police clashes.

Protesters stormed the Parliament of Kenya on Tuesday as gunshots rang out in the capital, and at least five people were killed. The violence erupted over a new bill to increase taxes. According to protesters, it could have a devastating effect on many Kenyans’ lives. What ignited these protests, and why are young people leading them?

In this episode:

Zein Basravi (@virtualzein), Al Jazeerajournalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Chloe K Li, with Mohamed Zain Shafi Khan, Veronique Eshaya and our host Malika Bilal. It was edited by Amy Walters.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube