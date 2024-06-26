The Take: Israel signals a shift in the war on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is ending the “intense” phase of the war on Gaza and signals a shift of focus to the simmering conflict on the country’s northern border with Lebanon. So, what will this mean on the ground?

In this episode:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project, and a former Israeli peace negotiator

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Ashish Malhotra, and Sonia Bhagat, with Amy Walters, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, Duha Mosaad, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

